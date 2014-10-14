“I think since my Batman, I was disinvited from Comic-Con for 20 years,” joked the actor. “I think that’s just the way it works.”

“I met [original TV/film Batman] Adam West back there just now, and I said, 'Hey, I'm really sorry.' We fist-pumped and I was like, ‘Just hit me. I’m sorry about the nipples on the suit.' And he was like, ‘Oh, it’s OK, old chum.’”

Also starring Chris O’Donnell, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Alicia Silverstone and Uma Thurman, the overtly kitsch Batman & Robin saw the dynamic duo take on villains while wearing oddly erotic outfits (including codpieces and nipples) and uttering cheesy lines galore (some of which can be seen in this trailer).

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4RBXypX4qWI

And it’s not just Clooney who the film has continued to plague – just last weekend director Joel Schumacher spoke to Variety about Batman & Robin, taking full responsibility for its problems.

“George made a noble effort," said Schumacher. "I was the problem with Batman & Robin. I never did a sequel to any of my movies, and sequels are only made for one reason: to make more money and sell more toys.

"[The studio] immediately wanted a sequel [to Batman Forever], but I said yes. There’s nobody else to blame but me. I could have said, ‘No, I’m not going to do it.’ I just hope whenever I see a list of the worst movies ever made, we’re not on it.”

We can't make any promises about that, Joel...

