"It is with deep sadness that I regret to inform you all that R Lee Ermey ("The Gunny") passed away this morning from complications of pneumonia," the statement read. "He will be greatly missed by all of us."

Ermey, who solidified his position in popular culture with a series of sweary tirades in Stanley Kubrick's Vietnam war flick, was a staff sergeant in the Marine Corps in the 1960s and 70s and actually served as a drill instructor. He was nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance.

His other memorable on-screen appearances include parts in Se7en and Dead Man Walking – and minor voice roles in The Simpsons, Spongebob Squarepants and the Toy Story film series.

Ermey's Full Metal Jacket co-stars Matthew Modine and Vincent D'Onofrio were amongst the chorus of voices paying tribute to the actor on Twitter.