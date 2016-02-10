Frozen, which is officially the highest grossing animated film of all time, is joining the likes of The Lion King and Aladdin and being transformed into a stage musical. Disney confirmed the news today, saying: "For the first time in forever, Frozen is coming to Broadway!"

The musical will be based on the Oscar-winning movie and "a book by the film’s screenwriter, Jennifer Lee."

There's no cast confirmed just yet, but the musical already has a director – Tony Award-winning Alex Timbers – and a choreographer – Matilda and Billy Elliot's Peter Darling. The stage play will feature music and lyrics from songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, who wrote music for the film.

More like this

A design team are also already on board, including Bob Crowley, Natasha Katz, Peter Hylenski and Stephen Oremus, who between them have worked on Wicked, Book of Mormon, Aladdin and Mary Poppins.

Advertisement

Frozen the Musical is slated for Broadway in spring 2018 with a pre-Broadway engagement in summer 2017.