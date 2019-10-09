As for the full track list, it features some songs we already knew about, like the smash hit-in-waiting, Into The Unknown by Idina Menzel (who provides the voice of Elsa), and some we didn't, like Show Yourself, a duet between Menzel and Evan Rachel Wood, who has joined the sequel as Anna and Elsa's mother, Queen Iduna.

There are a couple of interesting surprises on there, too, with Kacey Musgraves, Panic! At The Disco and Weezer popping up to provide covers of some of the film's original songs for the end credits.

The album will retail at £10.99 (Amazon), but is expected to be available on streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music, too.

Check out the full track list below.

