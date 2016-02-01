We love fan theories here at RadioTimes.com, and some of the best examples we see are those that force you to look at a film or TV show in a completely different way.

Who could forget how much our minds were blown by the Lost-is-the-afterlife theory, or the Pixar connected universe hypothesis, or even the idea that Dumbledore, Harry Potter and Voldemort were three mythical brothers from a fairy tale?

And when it comes to new theories, the fun never ends – just this week, YouTubers Screen Rant collected together a delectable collection of even more ideas bound to shake your understanding of your favourite movies from Kill Bill to Harry Potter.

Was Willy Wonka really a hidden Weasley? Is Batman even crazier than we thought he was? Is Indiana Jones just the dream of a dying Han Solo? And is absolutely every person in Fight Club a secret cartoon character?

You’ll have to watch the video to see if you’re convinced…

