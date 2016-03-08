Serkis is directing the film, and also starring as Baloo, while Tom Hollander lends his voice to a jackal hyena called Tabaqui, who was originally deleted from the 1967 animated movie.

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o voices Mowgli's adoptive mother in Disney's The Jungle Book (that's the one due for release this year, with Idris Elba, Ben Kingsley, Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson and Christopher Walken voicing the gang) so Pinto will have a strong lead to follow.

The actress told Entertainment Tonight that she's very excited about the role. "I read The Jungle Book and watched the TV series in India growing up, and for me, to finally be part of the film that reminds me so much of my childhood is just amazing," she said.

"It's one of those films that I feel, no matter what age group you are, you're going to enjoy that film, and I feel like it's been a while since I've done something like that, because most of my films have not been good enough for children. A little too intense, so I'm very happy to finally be doing a film that can be [watched by kids]."