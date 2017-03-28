High-Rise ★★★

Premiere 9.00-11.20pm Film4

Advertisement

Ben Wheatley’s most ambitious film to date is faithfully adapted by his editor wife, Amy Jump, from the dystopian 1975 novel by JG Ballard. It takes place in a 40-storey riverside tower block, a microcosm of class-layered British society that quickly descends into savagery and anarchy. Too quickly, I would argue. We have barely been introduced to Tom Hiddleston’s suave physiologist, Sienna Miller’s bored single mother, Luke Evans’s documentary-maker and Jeremy Irons’s imperious architect before the lifts break down, the rubbish backs up and the pool becomes a health hazard, at which point moneyed hedonism meets steerage resentment head-on. The bizarre tone of swinging glamour and deep, psychotic unease is set by Clint Mansell’s serpentine, string-driven score. Unlike the music, the film’s not subtle, but the cast is game and a tacked-on reference to Margaret Thatcher gives it potency beyond period romp.