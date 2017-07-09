The self-refreshing X-Men franchise has grossed almost $5 billion over ten films so far. For me, it has the stylistic edge over branded stablemate the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I retain the softest spot for this, the fifth instalment and the second prequel, which, under the sure direction of Matthew Vaughn, traces the roots of various X-folk, including founder Professor X (played with wry English suavity by Scot James McAvoy) and future nemesis Magneto (a teeth-gritting Michael Fassbender). Returning to Nazi- occupied Poland in 1944 for a striking opening sequence, the action moves to the early 60s for some witty training sequences, and a climactic crisis off the coast of Cuba. Days of Future Past is showing tomorrow.

