The Muppets ★★★★

1.45-3.20pm BBC2

The Walt Disney Company acquired the Muppets brand in 2004, but work didn’t begin on any film projects until 2008. By the time The Muppets was finally released in 2011, Kermit and co had been absent from cinemas for 12 years. It took a script from Forgetting Sarah Marshall’s Nicholas Stoller and Jason Segel to get them back there, and their story casts Segel as the devoted human brother of a Muppet. The pair go to Hollywood, where, at the now-dilapidated Muppet Theatre, they get embroiled in a telethon-style “one last show” to save it from closure. The gang’s all here, also joined by an on-point Amy Adams, with Brit director James Bobin proving himself a dab hand at the musical numbers.