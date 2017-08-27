Toy Story 2 ★★★★★

4.35-6.05pm BBC1

Advertisement

Pixar has not experienced the inconvenience of a flop in its 22-year history. It exploded onto the scene in 1995 with Toy Story, the world’s first completely computer-generated animated feature, which was followed four years later by this sequel. It takes all the characters from Toy Story – crucially, threadbare cowboy doll Woody (Tom Hanks) and delusional space ranger Buzz (Tim Allen) – and sets them on an enchanting and intelligent new adventure. Woody is accidentally obtained during a yard sale by a collector who sees only his potential resale price and not his true value. The other toys must organise a rescue. Simple as that. With the addition of new characters Stinky Pete and Jessie (Kelsey Grammer and Joan Cusack), the film tells profound truths about childhood and the tragedy of keeping toys in their boxes, for display and not play. Viewed from the other side of the noisier Toy Story 3, it only improves with age.