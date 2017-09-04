Unbreakable ★★★★

9.00-11.20pm Sony Movie Channel

M Night Shyamalan turned a critical corner with low-budget shocker The Visit and last year’s James McAvoy showcase Split. But he spent years trying to live up to the knockout twist of first hit The Sixth Sense. Its immediate follow-up Unbreakable, automatically dogged by expectation, was full of similarities: Bruce Willis is back, in Philadelphia again, and the atmosphere is chilly and grey. But give it a chance. Comic-book nut Samuel L Jackson believes that Willis’s security guard (sole survivor of a train crash) is a modern superhero with ESP and super-strength. This crackpot theory is tested and the film develops into an engaging cosmic thriller, complete with, yep, a trademark Shyamalan twist at the end.