9.00-10.30pm BBC2

I must declare a personal interest in this movie. I used to work in the British Library at the same time as British screenwriter Tess Morris, and we’d often swap writerly woes. She was redrafting a romantic comedy called Man Up at the time. The resulting film, directed by Ben Palmer (The Inbetweeners Movie), stars a dialled-back Simon Pegg and full-on US indie star Lake Bell as the accidental couple who meet at Waterloo Station when she pretends to be his blind date. Pegg and Bell make short, freewheeling work of Morris’s ring-of-truth dialogue and the outcome, despite the intrusiveness of Rory Kinnear’s stalker, succeeds in arriving on the right platform.

