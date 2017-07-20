Heat ★★★★

9.00pm-12.35am Dave

Tough-guy writer/director Michael Mann had an unimpeachable run from stirring costume saga Last of the Mohicans to queasily lit LA hitman fable Collateral. For many fans, 1995’s Heat remains the highpoint of that rally, and its rock-video style weirdly improves with age. The historic double act of Robert De Niro and Al Pacino – who only meet once in this lengthy cat-and-mouse plotline, but feel like they’re circling each other throughout the 170-minute running time – live and breathe their roles as the imperious criminal mastermind and driven LAPD lieutenant... there really is nowhere else to look. Tom Sizemore, Val Kilmer and Amy Brenneman round out the oh-so-90s cast and composer Elliot Goldenthal ramps up the supremely staged action pieces (one shoot-out will ruin your ear drums). But for all the plot intricacies, it’s De Niro and Pacino who hold the gaze and gladden the cineaste’s heart.