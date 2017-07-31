11.10pm-1.30am Film4

It’s a rare comedy that with just a few tweaks could easily be a heavy drama, but Force Majeure is exactly that. Dealing with the serious issue of adult responsibility, it starts with near disaster – while lunching at a restaurant in the French Alps with his wife Ebba (Lisa Loven Kongsli) and two children, tourist Tomas (Johannes Bah Kuhnke) watches with bemusement as what seems to be a controlled explosion sends a cascade of snow pouring down the mountains towards them. As it gets closer, panic sets in around him and Tomas bolts, pausing only to pick up his iPhone. The avalanche peters out and is soon forgotten, but Tomas is not so lucky – his cowardice weighs heavy on Ebba’s mind and hasn’t escaped the kids’ attention either. What follows is a very subtle, deadpan black comedy that raises some very uncomfortable issues of the “what would you do” kind. Couples, be warned: this isn’t date-night material.

