Star Wars fans champing at the bit for this September’s deluxe Star Wars: the Complete Saga Blu-ray release and all its bonus footage can cool their ardour from today with the release of a new free-to-download iDevice (including iPhone and iPad) app.

The Star Wars Blu-ray: Early Access App offers enthusiasts a taster of the mouthwatering extra content available on the upcoming Blu-ray set, including never-before-seen content sourced from the Lucasfilm Archives such as matte paintings, concept art and supplementary interviews with cast and crew.