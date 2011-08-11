Free Star Wars Blu-ray app released
New app offers fans exclusive previews of material from upcoming box set reissue
Star Wars fans champing at the bit for this September’s deluxe Star Wars: the Complete Saga Blu-ray release and all its bonus footage can cool their ardour from today with the release of a new free-to-download iDevice (including iPhone and iPad) app.
The Star Wars Blu-ray: Early Access App offers enthusiasts a taster of the mouthwatering extra content available on the upcoming Blu-ray set, including never-before-seen content sourced from the Lucasfilm Archives such as matte paintings, concept art and supplementary interviews with cast and crew.
Download the app free from iTunes now.
Star Wars: the Complete Saga will be available from Monday 12 September on Blu-ray and will include remastered versions of all six Star Wars movies plus a cavalcade of extra material, including deleted, extended and alternate scenes, and brand-new documentaries about the films.
Clips of some of the deleted material available on the upcoming box set can be seen in this teaser video: