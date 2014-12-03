Free Paddington Christmas Gift!
Don't miss out on your free Paddington book with this year's Christmas Radio Times
Take home the adventures that inspired the Paddington movie as the bear from darkest Peru brings mayhem and Christmas delight to the Brown family.
Pick up your FREE classic Paddington book, More about Paddington from your nearest Early Learning Centre or Mothercare store.
Plus, get £5 off when you spend £25 or more this Christmas!
There are two ways to claim your Free Paddington Book:
In Store: Complete the coupon featured on page 44 of the Christmas Radio Times issue, and take it to your nearest Early Learning Centre or Mothercare store by Wednesday 24 December 2014.
By Post: Complete the coupon on page 44 of Radio Times' Christmas double issue and send it with a cheque or postal order for £1.99 (to cover postage and packaging), made payable to Radio Times, to:
Paddington Book
Radio Times,
PO Box 511,
Gateshead,
NE9 9DF
More like this
Terms and conditions:
Free Book: The books are subject to availability and will be distributed on a first come, first served basis to those applying correctly by 24 December 2014 only. Only one free book per coupon. Photocopied coupons not accepted and are only redeemable against the free promotional Paddington Book as described in RT. Postal applications arrivingwithout a completed coupon or a cheque for the correct amount will not be processed. Allow 28 days from the closing date for delivery.Please note, we cannot guarantee delivery in time for Christmas. Offer only available in the UK. Promoter: Immediate Media Company London Ltd.
£5 voucher: Voucher valid on purchases in Early Learning Centre and Mothercare stores only. Valid for one transaction only when original voucher is presented at time of purchase. Valid from 5th December – 23rd December 2014. Cannot be used in conjunction with staff discount, childcare/nursery discounts or any other discount voucher or code. Cannot be exchanged for cash, and may not be used to purchase gift cards. Defaced, scanned or photocopied vouchers will not be accepted. Mothercare and Early Learning Centre reserve the right to withdraw any products, promotional offers or this voucher at any time. Promoter: Mothercare & Early Learning Centre, Cherry Tree Road, Watford WD24 6SH.