In Store: Complete the coupon featured on page 44 of the Christmas Radio Times issue, and take it to your nearest Early Learning Centre or Mothercare store by Wednesday 24 December 2014.

By Post: Complete the coupon on page 44 of Radio Times' Christmas double issue and send it with a cheque or postal order for £1.99 (to cover postage and packaging), made payable to Radio Times, to:

Paddington Book

Radio Times,

PO Box 511,

Gateshead,

NE9 9DF

More like this

Terms and conditions:

Free Book: The books are subject to availability and will be distributed on a first come, first served basis to those applying correctly by 24 December 2014 only. Only one free book per coupon. Photocopied coupons not accepted and are only redeemable against the free promotional Paddington Book as described in RT. Postal applications arrivingwithout a completed coupon or a cheque for the correct amount will not be processed. Allow 28 days from the closing date for delivery.Please note, we cannot guarantee delivery in time for Christmas. Offer only available in the UK. Promoter: Immediate Media Company London Ltd.

Advertisement

£5 voucher: Voucher valid on purchases in Early Learning Centre and Mothercare stores only. Valid for one transaction only when original voucher is presented at time of purchase. Valid from 5th December – 23rd December 2014. Cannot be used in conjunction with staff discount, childcare/nursery discounts or any other discount voucher or code. Cannot be exchanged for cash, and may not be used to purchase gift cards. Defaced, scanned or photocopied vouchers will not be accepted. Mothercare and Early Learning Centre reserve the right to withdraw any products, promotional offers or this voucher at any time. Promoter: Mothercare & Early Learning Centre, Cherry Tree Road, Watford WD24 6SH.