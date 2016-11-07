"It's amazing. You're still a southern peach and I am, according to Twitter, a scrotum."

56-year-old Grant played bumbling Englishman Charles opposite MacDowell's Carrie in the 1994 Richard Curtis film – a role that established him as an international star. He's gone on to appear in further Curtis rom-coms including Notting Hill and Love Actually, as well as About a Boy and the first two Bridget Jones films.

Released earlier this year, Florence Foster Jenkins saw him play St Clair Bayfield, husband and manager to the eponymous Florence (Streep) – a New York heiress determined to become an opera singer despite a total lack of talent.

More like this

Accepting his award, Grant said: "I almost never get a prize and I'm so pleased with this one. It will not be in my loo or used as a doorstep."

Grant and MacDowell in 1994's Four Weddings and a Funeral

Hosted by James Corden, the Hollywood Film Awards is an early fixture on the awards circuit with the Golden Globes launching the season into full swing in January. Last night's winners included Mel Gibson who picked up Best Director (for Hackshaw Ridge), Natalie Portman who was awarded Best Actress for Jackie Kennedy biopic Jackie and Nicole Kidman who took the Supporting Actress gong for Lion.

Advertisement

The ceremony itself, while well attended, isn't regarded in the same tier as the likes of the Globes, BAFTAs and Academy Awards; its winners are decided by an anonymous panel and announced in advance with no nominations with many of the films honoured yet to be released.