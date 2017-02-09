Actress and writer Waller-Bridge had supporting roles in ITV drama Broadchurch and Channel 4's Drifters, before bringing out her own comedy series Crashing – but she's best known for her critically acclaimed dark BBC3 comedy Fleabag, which she wrote and starred in.

Waller-Bridge would be in good company, alongside Alden Ehrenreich who’s playing Han Solo, and co-stars Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson and Emilia Clarke.

Advertisement

The Han Solo movie, which is yet to get a title, is due to hit cinemas in 2018.