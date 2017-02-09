Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge eyed for Star Wars Han Solo movie
Fleabag might be heading to outer space
Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge is being considered for a part in the new Star Wars Han Solo spin-off, according to reports from Hollywood insiders.
The role would be a CGI-driven performance, says Variety, but would still form a key part of the ensemble – much like Alan Tudyk’s recent K-2SO in Rogue One.
Actress and writer Waller-Bridge had supporting roles in ITV drama Broadchurch and Channel 4's Drifters, before bringing out her own comedy series Crashing – but she's best known for her critically acclaimed dark BBC3 comedy Fleabag, which she wrote and starred in.
Waller-Bridge would be in good company, alongside Alden Ehrenreich who’s playing Han Solo, and co-stars Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson and Emilia Clarke.
The Han Solo movie, which is yet to get a title, is due to hit cinemas in 2018.