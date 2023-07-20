Radio Times Five-Star Films Streaming Information
The Adventures of Robin HoodClassic swashbuckling adventure starring Errol Flynn and Olivia de Havilland. Robin Hood and his band of followers fight to protect King Richard's throne from evil Prince John and his villainous accomplice Sir Guy of Gisbourne.
AladdinAnimated musical adventure, featuring the voice of Robin Williams. When street urchin Aladdin releases a genie from a magic lamp, he uses its powers to help him woo the beautiful Princess Jasmine. But the genie's abilities are also coveted by the evil Jafar, who plans to seize power and rule the land.
AlienSci-fi horror thriller starring Sigourney Weaver. On its way back to Earth at the end of a routine voyage, the spacecraft Nostromo picks up signals from a nearby planet. When three of the crew go to investigate, one of them is attacked by a mysterious creature that emerges from a repository of eggs.
All about EveClassic drama starring Bette Davis, Anne Baxter and George Sanders. Margo Channing is an ageing theatre actress charmed into employing a seemingly innocent young fan as her secretary. But her new assistant is not as naive as she appears and ruthlessly begins to undermine Margo's career in order to fulfil her own acting ambitions.
All Quiet on the Western FrontFirst World War drama starring Felix Kammerer. In 1917, German teenager Paul forges a parental permission slip in order to enlist in the army. Soon, he experiences the horrors of trench warfare at first hand.
AmélieRomantic comedy drama starring Audrey Tautou. A young Parisian waitress finds time for love in between cheering up her neighbours with eccentric acts of kindness.
Anatomy of a MurderClassic courtroom drama, starring James Stewart, Lee Remick and Ben Gazzara. When an army lieutenant is held for the killing of a bartender, his defence is "justifiable homicide", on the grounds that the man had viciously assaulted and raped his wife. Paul Biegler is the lawyer hired to defend him.
Angels with Dirty FacesClassic gangster movie starring James Cagney, Pat O'Brien and Humphrey Bogart. "Rocky" Sullivan and Jerry Connelly are two boys growing up together in the slums of New York. However, they find themselves on opposite sides of the fence when one is sent to reform school and is turned into a hardened criminal, while the other becomes a priest.
The ApartmentClassic romantic comedy drama starring Jack Lemmon and Shirley MacLaine. Determined to speed his progress on the corporate ladder, insurance clerk CC Baxter loans out his apartment to his bosses for their extramarital "entertaining".
Apocalypse NowEpic war drama starring Martin Sheen, Marlon Brando and Robert Duvall. In Vietnam, war-weary Captain Willard is drawn into a nightmarish world when he is ordered to assassinate a rebel American officer, Colonel Kurtz, who has established his own private army deep in the Cambodian jungle.
Apollo 11Documentary that tells the story of the 1969 Moon landing, using rare archival footage.
AtonementPeriod romantic drama starring Keira Knightley, James McAvoy and Romola Garai. At a magnificent country house in 1935, sisters Cecilia and Briony Tallis clash over Cecilia's affair with servant's son Robbie Turner, leading to a life-changing flashpoint that cruelly splits up the young lovers. As Turner goes to war, eventually finding himself stranded on Dunkirk beach, Cecilia must live in hope that one day they will be reunited.
The Autobiography of Miss Jane PittmanEmmy Award-winning drama starring Cicely Tyson as a 110-year-old African-American woman who, after being born into slavery, witnesses massive social and political upheavel in the United States, including the end of the Civil War and the birth of the civil rights movement.
L'AvventuraDrama starring Monica Vitti and Gabrielle Ferzetti. Sandro and his lover Anna are invited with Anna's friend Claudia to join a yachting party cruising off the coast of Sicily. While exploring a small volcanic island, Anna goes missing. During their search for her, Sandro and Claudia are inexorably drawn together.
The Awful TruthClassic screwball comedy starring Irene Dunne and Cary Grant. A husband and wife who suspect each other of being unfaithful begin divorce proceedings. But, try as they might, they can't resist the urge to see each other.
Back to the FutureSci-fi comedy adventure starring Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd. High-school student Marty McFly thinks his future is ahead of him, until the day he tries out Dr Emmett Brown's modified DeLorean car and travels back in time. Stranded in 1955, Marty meets his parents and unwittingly changes their destiny. Can he put things right and return to the future before it's too late?
BadlandsCrime drama starring Martin Sheen, Sissy Spacek and Warren Oates. Garbageman Kit Carruthers and his teenage lover Holly are on the run after shooting her father. Pursued by the law, they travel through South Dakota killing anyone who gets in their way.
The Battleship PotemkinA dramatized account of a great Russian naval mutiny and a resulting street demonstration which brought on a police massacre.
Being John MalkovichFantasy comedy starring John Cusack, Cameron Diaz, Catherine Keener and John Malkovich. When unfortunate street puppeteer Craig Schwartz starts a job at a Manhattan firm he discovers a small door hidden behind a filing cabinet and a dark tunnel leading into the head of movie star John Malkovich.
Ben-HurClassic period epic starring Charlton Heston. Wealthy prince Judah Ben-Hur sets himself up against the tyranny of his Roman masters at the time of Christ, and is condemned to almost certain death as a galley slave by his childhood friend Messala. But the two men are fated to meet again.
Bicycle ThievesClassic social drama starring Lamberto Maggiorani and Enzo Staiola. In postwar Rome a man struggling to support his family searches for his stolen bicycle, which is essential to his income.
The Big SleepHoward Hawks's classic detective drama based on the novel by Raymond Chandler, starring Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall. Tough private eye Philip Marlowe becomes caught up in a complex blackmail and murder case when he takes on a case to safeguard Carmen, the youngest daughter of General Sternwood, a dying wealthy man who wants to know the reasons why she is being blackmailed. Marlowe soon becomes involved further with the Sternwood family's affairs when he meets Carmen's older sister, the sultry Vivian.
Billy LiarComedy drama starring Tom Courtenay and Julie Christie. Billy Fisher is an ambitious but lazy young man who lives with his parents in an unexciting northern town. Bored by his job in an undertaker's office, he retreats into a world of fantasy and lies much to the annoyance of his family, his bosses and his fiancées.
The BirdsClassic horror starring Tippi Hedren and Rod Taylor. A chance meeting in a San Francisco pet shop impels wealthy playgirl Melanie Daniels to track down lawyer Mitch Brenner at his mother's home in Bodega Bay, 70 miles away. As a gift, she takes a pair of lovebirds with her. This seemingly innocuous act unleashes the forces of nature in an unexpected and terrifying way as Bodega Bay becomes prey to "the Birds".