With the diverse array of streaming services at our fingertips and the inconstancy of licensing rights, it can be difficult to keep track of where your favourite films are available to watch. To make things easier, we have compiled all the films in our guide into one handy article, with details of where they can be streamed or rented.

We pull information through from BBC iPlayer, Channel 4, Netflix, Disney+, Now TV, Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video, so if the films are on any of those platforms the information will appear below.

If the film you're looking for doesn't have information attached to it, you can try the following streaming platforms (most of which also need paid membership): ITV hub, Amazon Freevee, Mubi, Icon Film Channel, BFI Player+, Paramount+.

In addition to these subscriber services, you can also rent individual titles from Sky Store, Rakuten, GooglePlay, Amazon Prime Video.

  • The Adventures of Robin Hood

    Classic swashbuckling adventure starring Errol Flynn and Olivia de Havilland. Robin Hood and his band of followers fight to protect King Richard's throne from evil Prince John and his villainous accomplice Sir Guy of Gisbourne.
    Sky Store

  • Aladdin

    Animated musical adventure, featuring the voice of Robin Williams. When street urchin Aladdin releases a genie from a magic lamp, he uses its powers to help him woo the beautiful Princess Jasmine. But the genie's abilities are also coveted by the evil Jafar, who plans to seize power and rule the land.
    Disney+
  • Alien

    Sci-fi horror thriller starring Sigourney Weaver. On its way back to Earth at the end of a routine voyage, the spacecraft Nostromo picks up signals from a nearby planet. When three of the crew go to investigate, one of them is attacked by a mysterious creature that emerges from a repository of eggs.
    Disney+
  • All about Eve

    Classic drama starring Bette Davis, Anne Baxter and George Sanders. Margo Channing is an ageing theatre actress charmed into employing a seemingly innocent young fan as her secretary. But her new assistant is not as naive as she appears and ruthlessly begins to undermine Margo's career in order to fulfil her own acting ambitions.
    Sky Store

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

    First World War drama starring Felix Kammerer. In 1917, German teenager Paul forges a parental permission slip in order to enlist in the army. Soon, he experiences the horrors of trench warfare at first hand.
    Netflix

  • Amélie

    Romantic comedy drama starring Audrey Tautou. A young Parisian waitress finds time for love in between cheering up her neighbours with eccentric acts of kindness.
    Sky Store

  • Anatomy of a Murder

    Classic courtroom drama, starring James Stewart, Lee Remick and Ben Gazzara. When an army lieutenant is held for the killing of a bartender, his defence is "justifiable homicide", on the grounds that the man had viciously assaulted and raped his wife. Paul Biegler is the lawyer hired to defend him.
    Sky Store

  • Angels with Dirty Faces

    Classic gangster movie starring James Cagney, Pat O'Brien and Humphrey Bogart. "Rocky" Sullivan and Jerry Connelly are two boys growing up together in the slums of New York. However, they find themselves on opposite sides of the fence when one is sent to reform school and is turned into a hardened criminal, while the other becomes a priest.
    Sky Store

  • The Apartment

    Classic romantic comedy drama starring Jack Lemmon and Shirley MacLaine. Determined to speed his progress on the corporate ladder, insurance clerk CC Baxter loans out his apartment to his bosses for their extramarital "entertaining".
    Sky Store

  • Apocalypse Now

    Epic war drama starring Martin Sheen, Marlon Brando and Robert Duvall. In Vietnam, war-weary Captain Willard is drawn into a nightmarish world when he is ordered to assassinate a rebel American officer, Colonel Kurtz, who has established his own private army deep in the Cambodian jungle.
    ITVX
  • Apollo 11

    Documentary that tells the story of the 1969 Moon landing, using rare archival footage.
    NOW TV
  • Atonement

    Period romantic drama starring Keira Knightley, James McAvoy and Romola Garai. At a magnificent country house in 1935, sisters Cecilia and Briony Tallis clash over Cecilia's affair with servant's son Robbie Turner, leading to a life-changing flashpoint that cruelly splits up the young lovers. As Turner goes to war, eventually finding himself stranded on Dunkirk beach, Cecilia must live in hope that one day they will be reunited.
    ITVX
  • The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman

    Emmy Award-winning drama starring Cicely Tyson as a 110-year-old African-American woman who, after being born into slavery, witnesses massive social and political upheavel in the United States, including the end of the Civil War and the birth of the civil rights movement.
    Amazon Prime Video

  • L'Avventura

    Drama starring Monica Vitti and Gabrielle Ferzetti. Sandro and his lover Anna are invited with Anna's friend Claudia to join a yachting party cruising off the coast of Sicily. While exploring a small volcanic island, Anna goes missing. During their search for her, Sandro and Claudia are inexorably drawn together.

  • The Awful Truth

    Classic screwball comedy starring Irene Dunne and Cary Grant. A husband and wife who suspect each other of being unfaithful begin divorce proceedings. But, try as they might, they can't resist the urge to see each other.

  • Back to the Future

    Sci-fi comedy adventure starring Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd. High-school student Marty McFly thinks his future is ahead of him, until the day he tries out Dr Emmett Brown's modified DeLorean car and travels back in time. Stranded in 1955, Marty meets his parents and unwittingly changes their destiny. Can he put things right and return to the future before it's too late?
    NOW TV
  • Badlands

    Crime drama starring Martin Sheen, Sissy Spacek and Warren Oates. Garbageman Kit Carruthers and his teenage lover Holly are on the run after shooting her father. Pursued by the law, they travel through South Dakota killing anyone who gets in their way.
    Sky Store

  • The Battleship Potemkin

    A dramatized account of a great Russian naval mutiny and a resulting street demonstration which brought on a police massacre.

  • Being John Malkovich

    Fantasy comedy starring John Cusack, Cameron Diaz, Catherine Keener and John Malkovich. When unfortunate street puppeteer Craig Schwartz starts a job at a Manhattan firm he discovers a small door hidden behind a filing cabinet and a dark tunnel leading into the head of movie star John Malkovich.
    ITVX
  • Ben-Hur

    Classic period epic starring Charlton Heston. Wealthy prince Judah Ben-Hur sets himself up against the tyranny of his Roman masters at the time of Christ, and is condemned to almost certain death as a galley slave by his childhood friend Messala. But the two men are fated to meet again.
    Sky Store

  • Bicycle Thieves

    Classic social drama starring Lamberto Maggiorani and Enzo Staiola. In postwar Rome a man struggling to support his family searches for his stolen bicycle, which is essential to his income.

  • The Big Sleep

    Howard Hawks's classic detective drama based on the novel by Raymond Chandler, starring Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall. Tough private eye Philip Marlowe becomes caught up in a complex blackmail and murder case when he takes on a case to safeguard Carmen, the youngest daughter of General Sternwood, a dying wealthy man who wants to know the reasons why she is being blackmailed. Marlowe soon becomes involved further with the Sternwood family's affairs when he meets Carmen's older sister, the sultry Vivian.
    Sky Store

  • Billy Liar

    Comedy drama starring Tom Courtenay and Julie Christie. Billy Fisher is an ambitious but lazy young man who lives with his parents in an unexciting northern town. Bored by his job in an undertaker's office, he retreats into a world of fantasy and lies much to the annoyance of his family, his bosses and his fiancées.
    ITVX

  • The Birds

    Classic horror starring Tippi Hedren and Rod Taylor. A chance meeting in a San Francisco pet shop impels wealthy playgirl Melanie Daniels to track down lawyer Mitch Brenner at his mother's home in Bodega Bay, 70 miles away. As a gift, she takes a pair of lovebirds with her. This seemingly innocuous act unleashes the forces of nature in an unexpected and terrifying way as Bodega Bay becomes prey to "the Birds".
    ITVX
