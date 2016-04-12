The first to be revealed was the Niffler, a small beast that originally appeared in the Goblet of Fire. The vole-like animal is attracted to shiny objects and, in the books, gets some special attention from Ron Weasley during Hagrid's Care of Magical Creatures course.

Say what you want, but we think this little guy looks absolutely adorable.

The second one is brand new – a flying creature seen in the latest trailer called the Swooping Evil. Not much is known about this beast: it starts out in a small cocoon-like shape and then expands out when it needs to fly, and that's about all the details we have so far.

While the creature's origin and function in the film remain a secret, its name probably gives a rather large hint as to its intentions...

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them opens in cinemas on 18th November 2016