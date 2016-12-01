The new clip was revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where the talk show host insisted Jones demonstrate her skills.

But he wasn't expecting her to be quite so brutal as she destroyed his blaster and sent him flying to his knees, protesting: "What are you doing? I'm afraid of you."

Explaining how she had gained such amazing kung fu skills, she told Fallon: "It was many hours of devotion and practice and doing it over and over again, and wanting to make Jyn a badass."

Mission accomplished.

You have to hope Jyn is less adorably awkward than Jones, though: there was also this wonderful moment when the film star thought Fallon was going for a handshake and... he wasn't. Oh boy.

Watch the full interview and Rogue One clip below.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will be released in UK cinemas on 15 December