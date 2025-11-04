❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Felicity Jones and Joel Edgerton talk AI, dual screen watching, and their film’s environmental message
They’re swapping Star Wars ships for life on the American railroad in a drama with an environmental punch.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Tuesday, 4 November 2025 at 12:01 am
Authors
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad