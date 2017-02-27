With that said, it wasn’t a first for the winner herself, Colleen Atwood, who has previously bagged Academy Awards for Chicago, Memoirs of a Geisha and Alice in Wonderland and has had 12 nominations over her career. Maybe she brought a little of her own winning magic to proceedings…

"Sting told me I was going to win tonight. I didn't believe him," Atwood joked during her speech, and then went into more depth backstage at her surprise to be the first Harry Potter Oscar winner.

“I didn’t realise that. That’s shocking,” Atwood said (via EW). “Because there’s so much incredible kind of artistry in the Harry Potter movies.

More like this

"I think maybe the fact that this movie, J.K. Rowling’s creation is set in the 1920s, which kind of keyed off a different sort of visual sense, might be the kind of obvious thing, but I can’t believe they never won for that incredible clockwork creation of Stuart Craig in the Harry Potter movies. I wasn’t aware of that.”

Advertisement

The film was also nominated for Best Production Design, which it lost to La La Land, but hey – can’t win ‘em all. Or any at all for 16 years, apparently.