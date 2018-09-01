The footage also shows Law in action as a young and strutting Dumbledore teaching in the familiar Hogwarts classrooms and corridors.

"It looks very familiar to anyone who saw the Potter movies, but obviously the teaching staff are different," author JK Rowling explains.

The film is set around 70 years before Harry Potter, and follows on from the events of the first Fantastic Beasts, wit dark wizard Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) on the loose and Dumbledore looking for assistance from his former pupil Newt Scamander.

The film is set to be released on 16th November 2018.