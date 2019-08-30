Falling Inn Love is the latest rom-com to hit Netflix sees and predictably it brings with predictability and a happy ending, what was less expected is the soundtrack with a blast from 90s past as Christina Milian and Adam Demos get down to Freak Nasty’s 1996 hit single, Da’ Dip.

Gabriela switches the radio from 'Buzzworthy', the latest news in the beekeeping world (we see what they did there), and comes across Da' Dip'. With a cry of "Oh gosh!" the pair decide to keep the tune on and break out into some intense moves, which is understandable. "It's my jam!" Gabriela cries.