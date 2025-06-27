Now, fans and critics are weighing in with their reactions, and it seems that while the film might not quite reach the heights of Maverick, it has proven to be a hit with both - particularly audiences.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a very respectable 84 per cent Tomatometer score, meaning 84 per cent of critics gave it a review that was deemed to be, on the whole, positive.

Audiences seems to be loving the film even more, as it currently has a near-perfect Popcornmeter score, which is based on audience reactions, of 97 per cent.

Brad Pitt in F1. Warner Bros/Apple

The synopsis for the film says: "Dubbed 'the greatest that never was', Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) was Formula 1’s most promising phenom of the 1990s until an accident on the track nearly ended his career.

"Thirty years later, he’s a nomadic racer-for-hire when he’s approached by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), owner of a struggling Formula 1 team that is on the verge of collapse. Ruben convinces Sonny to come back to Formula 1 for one last shot at saving the team and being the best in the world.

"He’ll drive alongside Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), the team’s hotshot rookie intent on setting his own pace. But as the engines roar, Sonny’s past catches up with him and he finds that in Formula 1, your teammate is your fiercest competition – and the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone."

F1 is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and real-life Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton.

Bruckheimer told RadioTimes.com about the time Hamilton took Pitt out for a drive, saying: "Lewis took Brad out to a track and let him drive, and said, ‘Look, he's really a good, good, good athlete, great reaction time and hand eye coordination.'

"So we were pretty comfortable. And then Lewis took Brad for a ride in a car. I'm sure he scared him half to death!"

F1 is out in UK cinemas now.

