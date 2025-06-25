The adaptation is being worked on by Focus and Working Title, who previously collaborated on 2005's Pride & Prejudice starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen and 2020's Emma, led by Anya Taylor-Joy and Johnny Flynn.

BAFTA nominee Georgia Oakley (Blue Jean) will direct, with author Diana Reid having penned the script.

Sense and Sensibility follows two sisters, Elinor (Edgar-Jones) and Marianne, as they navigate love, loss and expectations of them following the death of their father, which leaves them in financial uncertainty.

Additional cast members, including for the role of Marianne Dashwood, are yet to be announced.

Previous adaptations include the 1995 movie, starring Emma Thompson and Kate Winslet as the Dashwood sisters, along with Hugh Grant as Edward Ferrars.

The film was nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Actress and Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay), the latter of which Thompson won.

A more recent adaptation includes the BBC drama from 2008, starring Hattie Morahan and Charity Wakefield as the Dashwood sisters.

Edgar-Jones is best known for her breakout role in BBC Three's Normal People, in which she emerged a rising star alongside Paul Mescal.

Since then, she has gone on to star in Twisters, Fresh and War of the Worlds.

At the time of reporting, she has three upcoming projects, including Here Comes the Flood and A Place in Hell, along with the aforementioned Sense and Sensibility remake.

