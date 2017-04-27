Ewan McGregor to star as grown-up Christopher Robin in Disney’s Winnie the Pooh spin-off
No word yet on whether the honey-guzzling bear will make an appearance
Ever wonder what growing up with an array of dysfunctional animals as pals will do to a kid? You may soon find out.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ewan McGregor is in talks to star as an adult Christopher Robin in the forthcoming eponymous live-action film.
The movie will focus on the child from AA Milne’s original 1926 Winnie-the-Pooh novel (whom he named after his own son Christopher Robin Milne), but bring us forward to his adulthood as a stern businessman who has lost his sense of imagination.
Marc Forster (Quantum of Solace), is on board to direct, while Allison Schroeder, writer of the Oscar-nominated Hidden Figures, will be penning the script.
The character of Christopher Robin was most recently immortalised in Disney’s 2011 feature length Winnie the Pooh, a hand-drawn reboot of the original animation.
The role will represent a stark contrast to McGregor’s recent turn as a recovering drug-addict in Danny Boyle’s T2: Trainspotting.