The movie will focus on the child from AA Milne’s original 1926 Winnie-the-Pooh novel (whom he named after his own son Christopher Robin Milne), but bring us forward to his adulthood as a stern businessman who has lost his sense of imagination.

Marc Forster (Quantum of Solace), is on board to direct, while Allison Schroeder, writer of the Oscar-nominated Hidden Figures, will be penning the script.

The character of Christopher Robin was most recently immortalised in Disney’s 2011 feature length Winnie the Pooh, a hand-drawn reboot of the original animation.

The role will represent a stark contrast to McGregor’s recent turn as a recovering drug-addict in Danny Boyle’s T2: Trainspotting.