Still, in fairness to McGregor it sounds like the secret cameo was a spurt-of-the-moment decision by director JJ Abrams.

“It was obviously a very last minute thing,” the actor told the Graham Norton Show audience.

“JJ Abrams emailed me out of the blue – he got my email address from someone and emailed me. It was about two weeks before the film was released, so it was obviously a very last minute ‘Ooh, oh let’s…that might be a good idea.’”

“So anyway, it was nice! I was glad to be part of it.”

We’re sure millions of Star Wars fans worldwide would agree.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens is available for digital download now, and on DVD from 14th April