Ewan McGregor barely remembers his last-minute Star Wars: The Force Awakens cameo
He’s not the Obi-Wan to ask for a complete transcript
One of our favourite secrets in Star Wars: The Force Awakens was the revelation that we heard not one but two Obi-Wan Kenobis in the sci-fi sequel, with both the late Sir Alec Guinness and prequel star Ewan McGregor heard offering advice to Daisy Ridley’s Rey during a force vision scene.
Unfortunately, McGregor himself can barely remember it, as he revealed to the audience on last night’s Graham Norton show (see video below). It’s almost as if he DOESN’T spend every waking moment thinking about Star Wars like the rest of us, the absolute monster.
Still, in fairness to McGregor it sounds like the secret cameo was a spurt-of-the-moment decision by director JJ Abrams.
“It was obviously a very last minute thing,” the actor told the Graham Norton Show audience.
“JJ Abrams emailed me out of the blue – he got my email address from someone and emailed me. It was about two weeks before the film was released, so it was obviously a very last minute ‘Ooh, oh let’s…that might be a good idea.’”
“So anyway, it was nice! I was glad to be part of it.”
We’re sure millions of Star Wars fans worldwide would agree.
Star Wars: The Force Awakens is available for digital download now, and on DVD from 14th April