“It’s tough but she believes it was the right thing.”

Watson is studying English at Brown University in Rhode Island, New England, and in the run up to the end of term told fellow students via Twitter “Anyone handing in final papers, taking exams, working hard ... You can dooo ittttt!!!” accompanied by a photo of a laptop and papers on her desk.

As sensible as Watson’s decision is, it shouldn’t damage her career too much. She managed to squeeze two major movies – The Bling Ring and This Is the End – into 2013 and is already starring in two more – Noah and Your Voice in My Head – in 2014.

