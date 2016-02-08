Emma Thompson dedicates film award to "dearest" Alan Rickman
The actor paid tribute to her late friend and colleague as she picked up her Evening Standard British Film Award for The Legend of Barney Thomson
As Emma Thompson collected her award for her role in The Legend of Barney Thompson at the Evening Standard Film Awards, she dedicated her prize to the late Alan Rickman, who died on 14 January.
"I’d like to commit this moment in time to dearest Alan Rickman, who many of us are dearly missing tonight,” she said.
Accepting the award from Stanley Tucci for playing elderly bingo-loving, chain-smoking Cemolina in the film, Thompson added that her Love Actually and Harry Potter co-star Rickman "always predicted I would end up looking like my mother after a lifetime of Guinness, fish suppers and untipped Players."
Thompson called Rickman her "ultimate ally" following the news that Rickman had passed away in January.
"He was the finest of actors and directors," she said. "I couldn’t wait to see what he was going to do with his face next. I consider myself hugely privileged to have worked with him so many times and to have been directed by him."