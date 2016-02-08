Accepting the award from Stanley Tucci for playing elderly bingo-loving, chain-smoking Cemolina in the film, Thompson added that her Love Actually and Harry Potter co-star Rickman "always predicted I would end up looking like my mother after a lifetime of Guinness, fish suppers and untipped Players."

Thompson called Rickman her "ultimate ally" following the news that Rickman had passed away in January.

Advertisement

"He was the finest of actors and directors," she said. "I couldn’t wait to see what he was going to do with his face next. I consider myself hugely privileged to have worked with him so many times and to have been directed by him."