“When we dare to want a little bit more, just a little bit of what you’ve got, that’s what you can’t stand.”

From the directors of Little Miss Sunshine, Battle of the Sexes tells the story one of the most-watched sporting events of all time – a tennis match between Billie Jean King, then the world’s number one female player, and Bobby Riggs (Steve Carell), a 55-year-old former male champion.

Riggs, a notorious misogynist, gleefully mocked women’s tennis and the women’s rights movement, while King was a feminist pioneer who campaigned for better prize money for female players. Their match carried a $100,000 prize and attracted a TV audience of 90 million worldwide.

More like this

Advertisement

Battle of the Sexes is out in UK cinemas now.