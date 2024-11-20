Sex Education star joins Glen Powell in mystery JJ Abrams movie
The details of the film are currently a secret.
Emma Mackey has been cast alongside Glen Powell in JJ Abrams's upcoming movie, which is currently untitled.
The actress, who is best known for her role as Maeve Wiley in Sex Education and more recently Barbie, will join the previously announced Powell and Wednesday star Jenna Ortega, with the trio being described as a "trifecta of leads".
The log line for the film is being kept under lock and key, with speculation rife about what the film could be about.
It had originally been rumoured that the movie would involve time travel, but this has since been rubbished by sources close to the film.
With Abrams writing the script and producing, the movie is set for filming early next year, as per The Hollywood Reporter.
Powell and Ortega are two actors who have been the talk of Hollywood with their recent projects, with Powell recently starring in Twisters, Hit Man and Anyone But You.
Ortega hasn't long been gone from cinema screens, with the actress starring as Astrid Deetz in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Scream VI.
Mackey previously graced the silver screen in 2022's Emily and Death on the Nile, starring alongside Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Kenneth Branagh respectively.
Read more:
- Gladiator II review: A sturdy sequel that revels in its more ludicrous qualities
- Joy star Bill Nighy hopes film fixes "bewildering" lack of recognition for Jean Purdy
Abrams's new movie isn't the only upcoming project for the actress, with Mackey set to star opposite Fiona Shaw and Vicky Krieps in Hot Milk, as well as lead the 2025 film Ella McCay as the titular character.
This isn't the only Abrams film being kept under wraps, with a second project including Dwayne Johnson also in the works.
In an Instagram post back in October, Johnson wrote: "Years in the making – we finally broke bread, we drank, we laughed, got a lil' drunk (maybe that was just me) we talked life stuff, love stuff, dude stuff and took our time chopping up our passion for movies and storytelling. Then we all raised a glass and toasted to…. yup, this one is gonna be fun."
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Katelyn Mensah is the Entertainment and Factual Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.