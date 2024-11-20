The log line for the film is being kept under lock and key, with speculation rife about what the film could be about.

It had originally been rumoured that the movie would involve time travel, but this has since been rubbished by sources close to the film.

With Abrams writing the script and producing, the movie is set for filming early next year, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Powell and Ortega are two actors who have been the talk of Hollywood with their recent projects, with Powell recently starring in Twisters, Hit Man and Anyone But You.

Ortega hasn't long been gone from cinema screens, with the actress starring as Astrid Deetz in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Scream VI.

Mackey previously graced the silver screen in 2022's Emily and Death on the Nile, starring alongside Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Kenneth Branagh respectively.

Abrams's new movie isn't the only upcoming project for the actress, with Mackey set to star opposite Fiona Shaw and Vicky Krieps in Hot Milk, as well as lead the 2025 film Ella McCay as the titular character.

This isn't the only Abrams film being kept under wraps, with a second project including Dwayne Johnson also in the works.

In an Instagram post back in October, Johnson wrote: "Years in the making – we finally broke bread, we drank, we laughed, got a lil' drunk (maybe that was just me) we talked life stuff, love stuff, dude stuff and took our time chopping up our passion for movies and storytelling. Then we all raised a glass and toasted to…. yup, this one is gonna be fun."

