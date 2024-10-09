Stevenson (Truly, Madly, Deeply) plays Rhoda, a woman who is used to living alone.

D'Arcy, who is best known for starring as Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO's fantasy epic House of the Dragon, plays Louis, the strange lodger Rhoda takes in, and whose presence in her house leads to some pretty disturbing events.

The dark tale isn't the first time Lawther and D'Arcy have worked together on a project.

More like this

The pair worked together on Lawther's first short, For People in Trouble, which counted Ben Affleck and Matt Damon as producers, and which also starred Midsommar and Saltburn star Archie Madekwe.

Its London Film Festival premiere is to be followed by a second screening later this month, with the film's official Instagram page teasing more screening dates to come.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Rhoda will premiere at the BFI Southbank as part of the London Film Festival on 9th October at 8.45pm, followed by a 2nd screening on 14th October at 9pm at BFI Southbank. More screenings are expected to be announced in the future.

Advertisement

If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Film hub for all the latest news. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.