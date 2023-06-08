Described as "a comedic drama with real heart that brings a refreshing South Asian representation to our screens", the film features a star-studded cast led by Ace Bhatti ( Line of Duty ), Laila Rouass (Spooks) and Lauren Patel (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie), and will debut on the streamer on Thursday 6th July.

ITVX has released the first trailer for its upcoming original film The Effects of Lying – which was co-produced with independent company Bonaparte Films.

The cast also includes Navin Chowdhry (The End of the F***ing World), Shaheen Khan (Bend it Like Beckham) and Mark Williams (Harry Potter), while it is directed by Isher Sahota, who has previously helmed episodes of Grace and McDonald & Dodds.

In the trailer, we are introduced to Naveen (Bhatti) as he makes a series of shocking discoveries about what he had always believed to be his perfect family life, leading to some major confrontations later down the line.

The official synopsis for the film reads: "Naveen has lived his life by the book; he’s a loyal husband and loving father. He’s sacrificed everything for his family, but today is going to be different.

"After finding his teenage daughter Simran (Patel) secretly gorging and his dissatisfied wife Sangeeta (Rouass) in bed with his brother (Chowdry), lies come pouring out and the truth is uncovered."

It continues: "Naveen must now get to grips with the key relationships in his life that he bases his identity on. What is he, if not a husband, a father, a brother?

"He’s allowed himself to be passive too long, pushed around by the currents of other people’s whims and desires. He must learn to take responsibility for his own life and his own happiness."

