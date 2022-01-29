For example, in the numerous mirror scenes in the film – where a character walks past a mirror with the reflection of a different character, rather than themselves – there were often actors “in” the mirrors on parallel sets, allowing their performances to play alongside each other’s.

Edgar Wright’s trippy horror-fantasy movie Last Night in Soho was full of unusual visuals and stand-out moments – but what might surprise you is how many of them were achieved “live” on set, rather than simply added in later.

And in an exclusive new clip from behind-the-scenes of Last Night in Soho, RadioTimes.com can reveal how one such scene was brought to life – or rather, director Wright can.

“There are a lot of mirror sequences in the movie – a lot of them are done ‘for real’ in the sense that it’s happening in-camera, and there isn’t a reliance on green screen and motion control,” Wright explains in the clip, which appears as part of a longer feature on the film’s DVD release.

“We use some of those effects in places, but I think people would be shocked to discover how much of it is actually happening.”

For example, the first scene when Thomasin McKenzie’s Ellie steps into the 1960s-era Café de Paris, looking into a mirror to discover another woman – Anya Taylor-Joy’s Sandie – looking back at her. This was achieved with a double set, a moving mirror – and a familiar set of twins best known for the Harry Potter movies.

“Thomasin McKenzie descends the staircase into the Café de Paris, and meets a maitre d’ played by James Phelps,” Wright says. “You can see James Phelps’ reflection in a mirror.

James and Oliver Phelps (Getty)

“Then, the maitre d' walks in front of Thomasin McKenzie. At that point the mirror in the background is sliding away, to reveal a double set.”

On that identical set? Taylor-Joy as Sandie, accompanied by an identical maitre d' of her own – played by James Phelps’ identical twin brother Oliver. Previously, the pair played Fred and George Weasley over years of Potter films, and in Last Night in Soho they helped create a very different kind of movie magic.

“Now you have four performers who are choreographed doing the same thing, at the same time,” Wright concludes.

Altogether it’s a fascinating glimpse into a scene that some viewers might not have looked at twice – even though in reality, it was happening twice right in front of them.

Last Night in Soho is available on digital now and 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on 31st January. For more, check out our dedicated Fantasy page or our full TV Guide.