"Dylan O’Brien was immediately transferred to a local hospital for observation and treatment. Production on the film will be shut down while he recovers. Our thoughts go out to Dylan for a full and speedy recovery," reads a statement released by 20th Century Fox.

While the nature of his injuries remain unclear, fans can rest assured that "he's going to be okay."

The series' writer took to Twitter last night to confirm that O'Brien's injuries are "not life threatening"...

Maze Runner: The Death Cure was due to be in cinemas February 2017 and there's no word yet on whether the setback will affect the movie's release date.