Dwayne The Rock Johnson and SpongeBob Squarepants had a conversation on Twitter because that's the world we live in now
What a time to be alive
Twitter is a funny place. It's the President of the United States' primary mode of communication, but more importantly, it's a virtual playground where real-life humans and cartoon characters can interact.
On Sunday, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and SpongeBob SquarePants had a conversation and people were baffled and delighted in equal parts.
The writer who runs the official SpongeBob SquarePants kicked things off by asking the action star if his nickname had been inspired by Patrick Star's home, The Rock.
Then, Johnson responded, wondering which nickname the cartoon sponge (who he adressed, hilariously, as "Bob") was referring to. Was it Big Baddy, Samoan Thor, Beef Piston?
He signed off his note with the message: "love your work". How sweet.
SpongeBob then returned with a joke, implementing The Rock's catchphrase from his wrestling days ("Do you smell what The Rock is cooking?"). It turns out SpongeBob is cooking crabby patties - we should have guessed.
Many Twitter users spotted this incredibly bizarre exchange, and had plenty to say about it. If nothing else, it provided some distraction from the barrage of bad news that tends to clog up our Twitter feeds - so we're here for it.
Check out some of the best fan responses below.