Nyqvist’s family announced with “deep sadness” that he died on Tuesday after suffering from lung cancer for a year.

"Michael's joy and passion were infectious to those who knew and loved him," they said in a statement. "His charm and charisma were undeniable."

They added that he had left a "huge void behind him".

More like this

With Noomi Rapace in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

Nyqvist was one of Sweden's most respected and accomplished actors. Apart from his role in the Dragon Tattoo trilogy, he has starred in Hollywood blockbusters including John Wick with Keanu Reeves and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, in which he played the villain opposite Tom Cruise. In 2015 he appeared in Colonia with Emma Watson.

He also recently completed roles in forthcoming thriller Hunter Killer with Gerard Butler and Gary Oldman, due out later this year, and submarine disaster Kursk with Colin Firth and Matthias Schoenaerts, which is still filming.

Nyqvist is survived by his wife, Catharina Ehrnrooth, and their children, Ellen and Arthur.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries?list=PLbs-Pk9dtKb8YP3Qd5UDiUQqkuzd776iF&showinfo=0?ecver=1