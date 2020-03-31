The Lego replica mimics the original 1970 Dodge Charger used in the films but also features some of Dom's enhancements. It comes with a moving pistons suspension steering system, an air blower, a V8 engine, two nitro bottles, and a fire extinguisher — just in case things get too hot in the cockpit.

Fast and Furious – Dom's Dodge Charger Universal

The Dodge Charger made its debut in the first Fast and Furious movie, and was driven by Vin Diesel's Dom in a race against Paul Walker's Brian O'Conner before the pair became "family".

It has cropped up throughout the franchise since, often before being smashed to bits by anything from a prison bus to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. The second-generation model was even used by Dom to dive out of an aeroplane in that Fast and Furious 7 parachute stunt.

