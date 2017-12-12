Do Jedi wear underwear? The cast of Star Wars answer the most Googled questions about the franchise
Mark Hamill, Laura Dern, John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Domhnall Gleeson and Kelly Marie Tran had some pretty weird responses...
Never mind Rey’s parentage, the Star Wars community have a bigger question on their minds: do Jedi wear underwear? That’s one of the most Googled questions about the light-side force users, along with “do Jedis sleep?” and “do Jedi have to be celibate?”.
And the answers to the questions we’re too ashamed to ask aloud? Wired posed them to Star Wars stars Mark Hamill, Laura Dern, John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Domhnall Gleeson and Kelly Marie Tran...
- What could Rian Johnson’s new Star Wars trilogy be about?
- Star Wars to create all-new trilogy of movies directed by The Last Jedi’s Rian Johnson
- Expect ten more years of Star Wars films, say Lucasfilm
So, do Jedi actually wear underwear? We’re still not sure. While Boyega said they sport “at least boxer shorts”, newcomer Marie Tran claimed “they probably like to be free”.
Other questions you can (sort of) see being answered in the video below include “is general Hux Luke’s son? Was Finn in Grey’s Anatomy?” “How does Rey understand BB8?” and “is Kelly Marie Tran real?”.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in UK cinemas from Thursday 14th December