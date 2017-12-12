So, do Jedi actually wear underwear? We’re still not sure. While Boyega said they sport “at least boxer shorts”, newcomer Marie Tran claimed “they probably like to be free”.

Other questions you can (sort of) see being answered in the video below include “is general Hux Luke’s son? Was Finn in Grey’s Anatomy?” “How does Rey understand BB8?” and “is Kelly Marie Tran real?”.

Advertisement

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in UK cinemas from Thursday 14th December