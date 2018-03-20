The remake will be penned by Andrew Bujalski, who you might know from indie films Computer Chess and Support the Girls.

1955’s original Lady and the Tramp followed the love story of pampered pooch Lady and a stray mongrel named – you guessed it – Tramp. He takes Lady in after she’s thrown out on the street and the pair eventually create one of Disney’s most memorable (and messy) moments as they enjoy a cutlery-less spaghetti in a candlelit alley.

Lady and the Tramp is the third movie announced for the streaming service, following Noelle (an adaption of the novel Stargirl, starring Anna Kendrick) and young magicians film Magic Camp. And just to make sure you know Disney are serious about their new platform, they've also hired Iron Man director Jon Favreau to create live-action Star Wars TV series.

Advertisement

Your move, Netflix.