Disney’s Live Action Peter Pan and Wendy release date: Cast, filming updates and latest news

Hot off the heels of Cruella you may be asking what’s next for Disney’s upcoming live action movie push – the answer is Peter Pan and Wendy.

Just as Emma Stone took on the classic 101 Dalmatians villain in a fresh take on her origin story, the new Peter Pan and Wendy movie is set to give us another version of the 1953 animated classic.

Of course, there have been plenty of remakes before, with Robin Williams’ Hook (1991) and Johnny Depp’s Finding Neverland (2004), but now Pete’s Dragon director David Lowery teams up with screenwriter Toby Halbrooks for yet another take.

Peter Pan and Wendy release date: When is it out?

Peter Pan and Wendy is set for release in 2022 but there’s no set date yet. While rumour had it the new movie would be released on Disney Plus only, Variety has reported that it’s also expected to be released in cinemas.

Peter Pan and Wendy cast: Who stars in the movie?

The main cast have all been announced, with Alexander Molony starring as Peter Pan, Ever Anderson as Wendy, Jude Law as Captain Hook and Jim Gaffigan as Mr Smee. Grown-ish’s Yara Shahidi will play Tinkerbell, making her the first person of colour to play the mischievous fairy.

Shahidi has admitted she’s spoken to Little Mermaid’s Halle Bailey, who stars as Ariel in the upcoming remake.

Speaking to ET, Shahidi said she was in “admiration” of her.

“We’ve talked about how crazy the motion capture process is of playing characters where it’s your real-life expression but so much of it is digitized and it’s such a crazy experience,” she said. “But other than the logistics of it – she isn’t the weakest link and she’s not going to let any of us know what is happening in The Little Mermaid. I just love whenever we get to hear updates and, like, she is killing it.”

Speaking of Peter Pan and Wendy, the Tink actress said: “We’ve started already so it’s been really fun bringing that to life and pretending to be five inches tall.”

Peter Pan and Wendy latest updates

Filming is well underway, with the cast and crew shooting in Canada for the past four months. Production had paused in March due to coronavirus cases rising in the United States, with Disney telling Deadline: “We will continue to assess the situation and restart as soon as feasible.” Looks like that time has come! The team is now set to move to east Canada.

Disney is coming to Newfoundland and Labrador! 🎥🎬



Walt Disney Pictures will be filming the live-action Peter Pan & Wendy, premiering on @disneyplus, right here in our province. This industry continues to thrive and we are so excited about what lies ahead! pic.twitter.com/u1vJC7DOlk — Andrew Furey (@FureyAndrew) June 29, 2021

It looks like Disney’s cast and crew of 150 are spending the summer in Newfoundland and Labrador. Judging by the setting we expect some Mermaid Lagoon filming.

Peter Pan and Wendy is set for release in 2022.