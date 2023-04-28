As ever, the story follows Wendy Darling and her brothers on their adventure to the mystical Neverland with Peter Pan, during which they soon find themselves endangered by the fearsome Captain Hook.

Peter Pan is the latest Disney animated classic to get the live-action treatment, with a new version of the beloved tale arriving on Disney Plus today.

The film is written and directed by David Lowery – who previously helmed the terrific Pete's Dragon remake in 2016 – and features a couple of big names in the cast, including Jude Law as the infamous villain.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast, including who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

Jude Law plays Captain Hook

Jude Law plays Captain Hook. Disney

Who is Captain Hook? A pirate and Peter's archenemy who developed a vendetta towards Peter for cutting off his right hand and feeding it to a crocodile. He is quick to terrorise Wendy and her siblings when they arrive in Neverland.

What else has Jude Law been in? Since first breaking through in the late '90s, Law has enjoyed a wealth of starring roles, with highlights from his film career including Existenz, The Talented Mr Ripley, AI: Artificial Intelligence, Road to Perdition, Closer, The Holiday, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Vox Lux and The Nest, while he played Dr Watson in Guy Ritchie's Sherlock Holmes films and Albus Dumbledore in the Fantastic Beasts films. On the small screen, he's had roles in The Young Pope and The Third Day as well as the upcoming Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

Alexander Molony plays Peter Pan

Alexander Molony plays Peter Pan. Disney

Who is Peter Pan? A young boy who lives in Neverland and never grows up – who brings Wendy and her siblings on an adventure to his home.

What else has Alexander Molony been in? This is Molony's film debut, although he did appear in the TV movie The Bad Seed Returns and had a role in Romesh Ranganathan's sitcom The Reluctant Landlord.

Ever Anderson plays Wendy Darling

Ever Anderson plays Wendy Darling. Disney

Who is Wendy? An adventurous and virtuous girl from London who travels with her little brothers John and Michael to Neverland with Peter.

What else has Ever Anderson been in? Anderson's most prominent role before now was playing Young Natasha Romanoff in Black Widow, while she also played Young Alicia Marcus in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter – the older version of whom was played by her mother Milla Jovovich.

Yara Shahidi plays Tinker Bell

Yara Shahidi plays Tinker Bell. Disney

Who is Tinker Bell? A hyperactive fairy and Peter's best friend, who is always there on his adventures but who can't communicate with Wendy and her brothers.

What else has Yara Shahidi been in? Shahidi is best known for her role as Zoey Johnson in Black-ish and its spin-off series Grown-ish, while film roles include Imagine That, Smallfoot, and the lead role in The Sun Is Also a Star.

Alyssa Wapanatahk plays Tiger Lily

Alyssa Wapanatahk plays Tiger Lily. Disney

Who is Tiger Lily? A friend of Peter's and the warrior princess of Neverland's indigenous tribe.

What else has Alyssa Wapanatahk been in? Wapanatahk appeared in one episode of Riverdale earlier in 2023, and has also been in the films Rehab and Bones of Crows.

Jim Gaffigan plays Mr Smee

Jim Gaffigan plays Mr Smee. Disney Plus

Who is Mr Smee? Captain Hook's loyal first mate who does not always offer much help.

What else has Jim Gaffigan been in? Gaffigan is best known for his career as a stand-up comedian and for hosting the sitcom The Jim Gaffigan Show – which is based on his own life. Previous film roles include 13 Going on 30, 17 Again and Tesla.

The cast also includes: Molly Parker (Lost in Space) as Mary Darling, Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien) as George Darling, Joshua Pickering as John Darling and Jacobi Jupe as Michael Darling, while Noah Matthews Matofsky, Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez, Skyler and Kelsey Yates, Florence Bensberg, Caelan Edie, Diana Tsoy, and Felix De Sousa all play lost boys and lost girls.

