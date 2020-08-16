In the most recent episode of the animated series, Luz attends prom and dances with her classmate Amity Blight, who has romantic feelings for Luz and had written a letter asking her to prom, but kept it secret due to her fear of being rejected.

After the episode aired, Terrace celebrated the storyline on Twitter, writing: "In development, I was very open about my intention to put queer kids in the main cast. I'm a horrible liar so sneaking it in would've been hard haha."

"When we were green-lit I was told by certain Disney leadership that I could NOT represent any form of bi or gay relationship on the Channel," she said.

She continued: "I'm bi! I want to write a bi character, dammit! luckily my stubbornness paid off and now I am VERY supported by current Disney leadership...Not to mention the amazingness of this crew."

"Representation matters!" she added. "Always fight to make what YOU want to see! As [The Owl House] continues I can't wait to explore things that are important to me and my crew. Looking forward to the next chapter."

In later tweets, she added that she "will never be fully aligned with Disney as a company" but will not "fully blast the execs that HAVE fought for me", writing in another tweet: "I have since been extremely supported by my execs and am excited for future shows."

The Owl House, which has been renewed for a second series already, features the voices of Sarah-Nicole Robles, Wendie Malick, Alex Hirsch, Mae Whitman, Isabella Rossellini and Matthew Rhys.

Disney aired its very first same-sex kiss three years ago in Star vs the Forces, while Disney+ debuted a new Pixar short in May featuring the studio's first gay protagonist.

In kids' TV in general, broadcasters appear to be taking steps to improve LGBTQ+ representation on screen, with CBBC airing a same-sex kiss featured in Canadian series The Next Step.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Disney for comment.

