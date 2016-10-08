In anticipation of the movie's release (18th November, for anyone else counting down the days, hours, minutes and seconds), Rowling published a short story detailing the origins of the Magical Congress of the United States of America (or MACUSA for short).

In the piece, she writes:

MACUSA relocated to Baltimore, where President Able Fleming had his home, but the outbreak of the Revolutionary War, followed by the arrival of the No-Maj Congress in the city, made MACUSA understandably nervous and they departed for Washington. It was in WASHINGTON that President Elizabeth McGilliguddy presided over the infamous ‘Country or Kind?’ debate of 1777. Thousands of witches and wizards from all over America descended upon MACUSA to attend this extraordinary meeting, for which the Great Meeting Chamber had to be magically enlarged. The issue for discussion was: did the magical community owe their highest allegiance to the country in which they had made their homes, or to the global underground wizarding community? Were they morally obliged to join American No-Majs in their fight for liberation from the British Muggles? Or was this, simply put, not their fight?

The key words there are Washington and 1777 – we've bolded them up for you because we're helpful like that.

More like this

You see, as some fans have pointed out, Washington DC wasn't actually founded until 1790, 13 years after that meeting was purported to take place.

Advertisement

It just goes to show, you can always rely on the internet to do your fact checking – that and the fact that even the great JK Rowling makes a mistake from time to time.