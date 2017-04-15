Fans will remember hearing a mixture of Alec Guinness and Ewan McGregor's voices during Rey's vision scene in Episode VII and now it seems Rian Johnson could be employing Guinness for a posthumous vocal cameo in Episode VIII.

If you check out the trailer at about the 53/4 second mark, you'll hear whispers of a seduction to the Dark Side, set against the backdrop of Kylo Ren's smouldering ruined helmet.

Sound familiar? It should do. It's the speech Alec Guinness first gave Mark Hamill's Luke when explaining what had happened to his star pupil.

It's not the only line of dialogue nicked from A New Hope though. Just before we have our reminder of Vader's seduction, Carrie Fisher's most famous line of Star Wars dialogue - "help me Obi-Wan Kenobi, you're my only hope" - plays while General Leia Organa examines what looks like a map of the stars at around the 50 second spot.

Further whispered dialogue, that sounds a lot like Master Yoda uttering something about 'training' ("train yourself to let go" perhaps?) follows, but that's two references to Obi-Wan in quick succession.

Could it mean Master Kenobi will still have a role to play?

Rumours of the inclusion of Force Ghosts have been swirling, and we know Ewan McGregor's eager to swing his lightsaber again, so who knows what might happen when we return to that galaxy far, far away.