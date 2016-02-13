Did you catch the Indiana Jones Easter egg in Star Wars: The Force Awakens?
Han Solo and Indiana Jones share more than a face
George Lucas and Steven Spielberg are two of the most famous frenemies in cinema, and their friendly rivalry has lead to various shout outs and references between their films over the years. Disney now own both Indiana and Star Wars, but that hasn't stopped the references.
In an interview with Nerdist, David Acord – a sound designer for The Force Awakens – was showing off the incredible library they could draw on in the archives of Skywalker Ranch. Among them, Acord dropped this interesting nugget:
"There are more obvious sounds we’ve pulled from for the movie like the X-wings, the Falcon, and that kind of thing. Then there’s some other cool things like when the rathtar is rolling down the hallway after Han and Chewie, I put in the sound of Ben Burtt’s boulder roll sound from Raiders of the Lost Ark when the boulder is chasing Indy."
That's right, that big tentacle alien shares sound audio DNA with this:
We're looking forward to BB-8 showing up in Indiana Jones and the Quest for Harrison's Retirement Fund.