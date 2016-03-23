Did JK Rowling hint at Dumbledore's death in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban?
It's still TOO SOON
If there's one thing we've learned from the Harry Potter novels, it's that JK Rowling is the master of foreshadowing.
From mentions of mysterious broken cabinets to seemingly unimportant lockets that won't open and strange rooms filled with toilets when someone needs the loo, Rowling placed many little plot hints throughout her tales.
But did she drop a massive hint about Dumbledore's forthcoming death in Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban?
Fans have been pondering the issue for years now, but one decided to take to Reddit to get a definitive answer.
"At Christmas there's only 12 people around the dinner table. Trelawney comes along and Dumbledore stands up to draw her a chair," upyourjuicebox wrote.
But the Divination professor panics, screaming that when 13 dine together the first to rise will the first to die.
And Scabbers, aka Peter Pettigrew, is very possibly in Ron's pocket. So there were already 13 people at the table. Meaning Dumbledore is the first to rise. And surprise surprise, he's the first to die.
Did JK fool us all? Or is it just a coincidence?