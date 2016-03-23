But did she drop a massive hint about Dumbledore's forthcoming death in Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban?

Fans have been pondering the issue for years now, but one decided to take to Reddit to get a definitive answer.

"At Christmas there's only 12 people around the dinner table. Trelawney comes along and Dumbledore stands up to draw her a chair," upyourjuicebox wrote.

But the Divination professor panics, screaming that when 13 dine together the first to rise will the first to die.

And Scabbers, aka Peter Pettigrew, is very possibly in Ron's pocket. So there were already 13 people at the table. Meaning Dumbledore is the first to rise. And surprise surprise, he's the first to die.

Did JK fool us all? Or is it just a coincidence?