The moment in question saw Trump tell his gathered supporters – and a television audience of millions:

“Today we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another or from one party to another, but we are transferring power from Washington, D.C., and giving it back to you, the people.”

No sooner had he uttered the words than people started drawing parallels with Batman super-villain Bane (played by Tom Hardy) whose speech in The Dark Knight Rises sounds remarkably similar...

“We take Gotham from the corrupt! The rich! The oppressors of generations who have kept you down with myths of opportunity, and we give it back to you... the people."

You can watch the two declarations side-by-side below:

It didn't take Twitter users long to spot the similarities.

Although the new US President didn't exactly come out well in the comparison...